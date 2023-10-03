Review: Prey (2022) Impresses with Sound & Visuals On 4k Blu-ray

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

20th Century Studios’ Prey (2022) was released in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 3, 2023. The film was previously available to stream with a subscription to Hulu (or Disney+ overseas), but was never available to purchase (at least in the US) in digital or disc formats. The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions come with exclusive bonus features and audio upgrades from the streaming presentation. Here is a review of Prey on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The Movie

Prey was a home premiere, arriving on the Hulu platform in August, 2022 following a theatrical premiere at the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival in July, 2022. The movie serves as a prequel to the 80s action film Predator (although there is no through-line with the exception of the Predator) and might be called a reboot if further movies are written about Naru, the main character played by Amber Midthunder.

The plot of this high concept film is even more simplistic than Predator, which is, to save the village, although, other themes are threaded into the narrative. It’s a coming-of-age film as Naru wants to prove herself to the tribe as more than just a gatherer. Her brother, Taabe, is rising as a powerful warrior leader in the tribe. And, there is the feminist ideal that girls are just as good as boys, among other subplots.

Prey was directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) with screenplay by Patrick Aison based on a story written by the two. The antagonist, of course, was created by Jim and John Thomas in the film Predator (1987). In Prey, Naru is a believable character and her quest never leaves the ground. In other words, there are no superhero or fantastical moments in the film, and just like Predator the alien is the only sci-fi element that viewers need to suspend their disbelief for. Here’s the byline.

The Epic Predator legacy continues with this action-thriller set in the Comanche Nation. When Naru, a fierce and highly skilled young warrior, sets out to protect her people, the prey she stalks turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator – leading to a vicious and terrifying showdown.

Prey (2022) 4k UHD screen photo

Video

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Prey is presented in 2160p in widescreen 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10. It would have been nice to get an HDR10+ spec threaded in, or even better Dolby Vision for its wider device support, but nevertheless, the disc provides 10-bit color capabilities on screens that support High Dynamic Range. The expanded color is noticed in the darker scenes in the forest and at night where details are evident in shadow areas. Color is also more realistic as seen in the natural elements, blood, and face paint worn by the tribe warriors. The distinct fluorescent green blood of the Predator really pops off the flat image.

How does the 4k Blu-ray compare to streaming? The difference is seen in the bitrates which are 3x greater than streaming. Hulu and Disney+ typically max out at 20Mbps but the 4k Blu-ray averaged between 60Mbps and 90Mbps. Peaks were consistently hit in the mid-90s, and we even noticed one peak at 196.3Mbps. More bits in the data stream mean more detail, and for home theater people with large screens detail means everything. What’s more, there is no banding of gradients in the sky or breakdown of black values in the shadow areas that inevitably cheapen the home presentation.

Prey was shot in digital on Arri Alexa Mini LF cameras with anamorphic and full frame lenses, lead by cinematographer Jeff Cutter (also known for 10 Cloverfield Lane). It was also mastered in 4k, so this 4k disc is not upscaled from 2k. As a result, the images are extremely sharp. Closeups reveal exquisite details in eyes and skin. There is an incredible shot at 14 minutes of a mouse in the forest is razor sharp. The closeup shot of the Predator’s claws at 1:01 is proof of excellence in costume design. In that same scene, which is the climax of the second act, there is a storm that provides layers of detail and movement in the image.

Prey (2022) 4k UHD screen photo

Audio

The 5.1 audio offered with the Hulu stream of Prey was already good, offering a quality sound experience in five discreet channels plus a low-frequency channel for subwoofers. The Dolby Atmos takes it to another level though. With height elements, there is more of a cinematic experience, as ambient noises are placed three-dimensionally overhead and around the centralized viewing position.

In the opening scene, the axe that Naru throws can be heard echoing in surround sound, as are the ambient noises of the forest. The first instance of substantial low-frequency range audio is at 10:30 when the alien ship first drops the Predator on Earth. The audio hits the subwoofer channel like a train going through your home theater. The sound effects and visuals are underscored by the music from video game and film composer Sarah Schachner.

It should be noted the 1080p Blu-ray does not include Dolby Atmos, but does bump up the quality to DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. So, you are definitely getting an advantage over the streaming format if your audio system exceeds a 5-speaker setup.

What’s really significant in the two Blu-ray editions is the inclusion of the full-length Comanche audio track (dubbed) in addition to English, Spanish, & French languages. By default, the disc plays in English, but it is highly recommended to watch this film Native American Language for a new perspective and appreciation of the importance of language preservation.

Prey (2022) HD (1080p) movie still

Bonus Materials

Over 2 hours of bonus materials add to the collectibility of the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray physical media editions. Unfortunately, no digital copy is included but this has become typical for subscription-based streaming services that release titles on disc. Exclusive extras include the behind-the-scenes “Making Of Prey” featurette, deleted scenes, alternate opening, FYC Panel with cast and crew, and audio commentary. As mentioned above, another reason to pick up this physical media release is the inclusion of the full-length Comanche audio track in addition to English, Spanish, & French.

Making of Prey – Behind-the-scenes look at this next-level film in the iconic franchise.

Prey FYC Panel with Cast and Crew – A lively discussion about the film during a “For Your Consideration” promotional event.

Deleted Scenes & Alternate Opening

Audio Commentary – With Director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter, and Film Editor Angela M. Catanzaro.

Prey (2022) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Available at Best Buy

Premium Packaging

Prey is also offered in a premium SteelBook case from Best Buy. The more expensive Limited Edition ($40.99 US) features stunning images of Naru on the front, back, and inside spread. The discs are also painted in blood red (1080p Blu-ray) and “Predator” green (4k Blu-ray). There is no digital copy provided, but rather an insert to purchase a scale Predator action figure by NECA.

Prey (2022) HD (1080p) movie still

Summary

The cinematography and sound design make Prey an immersive experience where viewers feel connected to the tribe, even as a home theater experience. Of course, the story, characters, and action play well on any size screen (phone or what have you), but to truly appreciate Prey it needs to be seen as big as possible. And, to get the highest quality possible right now you either need the 4k Blu-ray or a premium download that can compete. The Dolby Atmos sound, however, is the real game changer for its immersive sound qualities. The Hulu version is only 5.1 channels, so Atmos adds another level of immersion that helps you appreciate what the director and sound designers had in mind with this highly recommended feature film. And, the exclusive bonus material makes Prey a must-own on 4k Blu-ray Disc.

Scores

Movie

4/5

Video

5/5

Audio

5//5

Bonus Features

5/5

Prey Blu-ray (1080p)