Past Lives, The Little Mermaid, The Exorcist, & More Blu-ray/4k Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray! A24’s Past Lives releases on Blu-ray and DVD from Lionsgate. The Little Mermaid (2023) hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two arrives in a Standard and Limited Edition both with 4 discs,
The Exorcist (1973) Director’s Cut & Theatrical Version have been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary. Amazon Studios’ feature The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson arrives in a 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory,
Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon releases in a 4k SteelBook edition from Sony, The Trial (1962) has been restored in 4k with with uncompressed monaural soundtrack from The Criterion Collection, and, both Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke and Cocaine Bear have been packaged in a 4k combo editions from Universal.
New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray, Sept. 19. 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Black Phone (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal
- Cocaine Bear (2023) 2-disc edition Universal
- Ringu (1998) Limited Edition – Arrow Video
- The Exorcist (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Digital – Director’s Cut & Theatrical Versions
- The Exorcist (1973) Director’s Cut & Theatrical Versions Best Buy SteelBook
- The Last Dragon (1985) 4k SteelBook
- The Little Mermaid (2023) 4k SteelBook
- The Little Mermaid (2023) Walmart Exclusive w/Enamel Pin
- The Little Mermaid (2023) Best Buy SteelBook
- The Lost City Of Z (2016) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
- The Trial (1962) – The Criterion Collection
Blu-ray
- AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – The Complete Season Crunchyroll
- Dry Ground Burning (2022)
- Early Short Films of the French New Wave
- Fatal Femmes: Neige (1981) + The Bitch (1984) Double Feature Fun City Editions
- Lost Souls (1998) Shout! Factory
- Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two Crunchyroll
- Padre Pio (2022)
- Past Lives (2023) A24/Lionsgate
- Prisoner’s Daughter (2022) Vertical
- Santo vs. Evil Brain (1961) Indicator
- Santo vs. Infernal Men (1961) Indicator
- Slotherhouse (2023)
- The Black Phone (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Universal
- The Last Dragon (1985) 4k SteelBook
- The Little Mermaid (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- The Lost City Of Z (2016) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Shout! Factory
- The Trial (1962) – Criterion Collection
- What’s Love Got to Do With It? (2022)
