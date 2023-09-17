Home4k Blu-rayPast Lives, The Little Mermaid, The Exorcist, & More Blu-ray/4k Releases This...
Past Lives, The Little Mermaid, The Exorcist, & More Blu-ray/4k Releases This Week

Past Lives, The Little Mermaid, The Exorcist, & More Blu-ray/4k Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray! A24’s Past Lives releases on Blu-ray and DVD from Lionsgate. The Little Mermaid (2023) hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two arrives in a Standard and Limited Edition both with 4 discs,

The Exorcist (1973) Director’s Cut & Theatrical Version have been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary. Amazon Studios’ feature The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson arrives in a 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory,

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon releases in a 4k SteelBook edition from Sony, The Trial (1962) has been restored in 4k with with uncompressed monaural soundtrack from The Criterion Collection, and, both Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke and Cocaine Bear have been packaged in a 4k combo editions from Universal.

Past Lives, The Little Mermaid, The Exorcist, & More Blu-ray/4k Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray! A24’s Past Lives releases on Blu-ray and DVD from Lionsgate. The Little Mermaid (2023) hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two arrives in a Standard and Limited Edition both with 4 discs,

The Exorcist (1973) Director’s Cut & Theatrical Version have been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary. Amazon Studios’ feature The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson arrives in a 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory,

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon releases in a 4k SteelBook edition from Sony, The Trial (1962) has been restored in 4k with with uncompressed monaural soundtrack from The Criterion Collection, and, both Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke and Cocaine Bear have been packaged in a 4k combo editions from Universal.

Past Lives, The Little Mermaid, The Exorcist, & More Blu-ray/4k Releases This Week

Here’s what’s new this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray! A24’s Past Lives releases on Blu-ray and DVD from Lionsgate. The Little Mermaid (2023) hits stores on both Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two arrives in a Standard and Limited Edition both with 4 discs,

The Exorcist (1973) Director’s Cut & Theatrical Version have been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Warner Bros. celebrating the studio’s 100th Anniversary. Amazon Studios’ feature The Lost City of Z starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson arrives in a 2-disc edition from Shout! Factory,

Berry Gordy’s The Last Dragon releases in a 4k SteelBook edition from Sony, The Trial (1962) has been restored in 4k with with uncompressed monaural soundtrack from The Criterion Collection, and, both Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke and Cocaine Bear have been packaged in a 4k combo editions from Universal.

