Cocaine Bear Will Get Released In A 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Edition

Cocaine Bear (2023) is getting a physical media release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray this fall from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The movie was already released in April on 1080p Blu-ray, and available in 4k from digital retailers such as Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The 2-disc combo edition arriving September 19, 2023, includes a copy of the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD via a redeemable code.

On 4k Blu-ray, Cocaine Bear is presented in 2160p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features on the HD Blu-ray include an alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes, gag reel, feature commentary, and several featurettes.

Cocaine Bear is currently priced $27.98 on 4k Blu-ray, $15.99 on Blu-ray, and $19.99 in Digital 4k UHD from Amazon.

Special Features (HD Blu-ray)

Alternate Ending

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

All Roads Lead to Cokey: The Making of COCAINE BEAR – Meet the hilarious ensemble brought together to bring the movie of what is soon to be the world’s most famous bear to life.

UnBEARable Bloodbath: Dissecting the Kills – From rigging to special effects makeup, to some of the actors doing their own stunts, we’ll get a bears-eye view into some of COCAINE BEAR’s hilarious and gory kill scenes.

Doing Lines – Cast and filmmakers read lines from the script to COCAINE BEAR, which was a work of art unto itself.

Feature Commentary with Director/Producer Elizabeth Banks and Producer Max Handelman

Description: Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow–and blood.