The Little Mermaid (2023) Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Little Mermaid (2023) Buy on Amazon

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2023) is releasing soon on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film will first arrive in digital formats including 4k UHD on July 25 (July 24, 9:00 PM PT), followed by disc formats on September 19, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Little Mermaid is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

The Little Mermaid (2023) can be pre-ordered for $19.99 in Digital 4k UHD with Bonus Content on Amazon

Synopsis:

In this breathtaking live-action reimagining of the beloved animated musical classic, a spirited young mermaid must follow her heart. She makes a deal with an evil sea witch that allows her to experience life on land, but that ultimately puts her life in jeopardy. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.