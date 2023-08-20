Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical Media Release

The Lost City of Z 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Amazon Studios’ 7-year-old feature film The Lost City of Z will be revived this coming fall with a physical media release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Shout Factory’s Scream Factory label arrives on September 19th and includes copies on 4k Blu-ray (Region Free) and Blu-ray (Region A).

The Lost City of Z has always been available in 4k UHD on Amazon Prime Video, but not with HDR. Most contemporary films are released with either Dolby Vision or HDR10 these days, enabling a wider range of color on TVs and screens that support the specs. Having seen The Lost City of Z, the natural landscapes and color grading of the film would really gain something from HDR.

The film could also use an upgrade from 5.1 audio, although the 5-channel surround sound has been good since day one of this home media release. The sounds of the jungle create a sense of immersion, underscored by music composition by Christopher Spelman. Dialogue and ambient sound are mixed perfectly for clarity and effect.

However, we’re still waiting to hear details from Scream Factory regarding both HDR and audio specs for this UHD BD edition. We’ll keep you posted.

An homage to great films such as Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and Werner Herzog’s Aguirre The Wrath of God, The Lost City of Z centers on British explorer Colonel Percival Fawcett who disappeared in the 1920s while searching for a mystical city in the Amazon jungle. The 2-hour and 21-minute feature film was directed and written by James Gray based on the book by David Grann.

The Lost City of Z has a really great cast that includes Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Twilight franchise), and Golden Globe-nominated Sienna Miller (American Woman, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra). The $30M film only made $110k in its weekend debut in the US and Canada, but went on to earn almost $20M at the worldwide box office.

Pre-orders of the 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of The Lost City of Z are priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Studio description: The Lost City Of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam), who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region. Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment who regard indigenous populations as savages, the determined Fawcett, supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland), and aide-de-camp (Robert Pattinson), returns time and again to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case, culminating in his mysterious disappearance in 1925.