The Exorcist Celebrates 50 Years With First 4k Release & Dolby Atmos Soundtrack [Updated]

The Exorcist (1973) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Classic William Friedkin horror film The Exorcist (1973) celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a restored 4K version arriving in home media formats on September 19, 2023. The film will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 1080p Blu-ray and code to redeem a 4k Digital Copy, as well as an Ultimate Collector’s SteelBook Edition (see details below).

The 4k Blu-ray edition (that also celebrates Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary) includes both the Original Theatrical Version (122 minutes) and the Extended Director’s Cut (132 minutes) on two separate UHD BD66 discs.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Exorcist is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in upgraded Dolby Atmos / TrueHD audio, as well as English 2.0 mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features include commentary by Director William Friedkin on Discs 1 & 2, Commentary by Producer/Screenwriter Peter Blatty (on Disc 2), and Introduction by William Friedkin (on Disc 2).

The Exorcist (Theatrical Theatrical Version & Extended Director’s Cut) on 4k Blu-ray Disc with Digital Code is priced $23.99 (List: $29.99) on Amazon.

Ultimate Collector’s Edition

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary-Ultimate Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition is packaged in a rigid SteelBook case and includes a double-sided theatrical poster reproduction, double-sided lobby card reproduction, 40-page booklet, 3 BTS art cards, and 3 iconic scene art cards.

The Ultimate Collector’s Edition of The Exorcist will release on October 20, 2023. The edition is priced $89.99 (List: $99.99) on Amazon.

The Exorcist 50th Anniversary-Ultimate Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

The Exorcist III was released in 4k earlier this year in a 3-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. Buy on Amazon

Article Updated: Original publish date July 25, 2023.