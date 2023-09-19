HomeBlu-ray DiscRe:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World - Season Two now available on...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set

HD Report
0
Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two is now available on Blu-ray Disc in 4-disc editions from Crunchyroll (Release Date Sept. 19, 2023).

The Limited Edition includes an 88-page art book, 8 art cards, and 4 vinyl stickers, along with the special features listed below.

On Blu-ray, ReZERO Starting Life in Another World and the bonus features are presented in native HD (1080p) at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0, with subtitles available in English.

Bonus Content

Disc 4 – ReZERO Starting Life in Another World – Season Two

  • Promo Videos
  • Commercials
  • Textless Songs

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two standard Blu-ray is priced $49.98 (List: $69.98) and the Limited Edition $72.92 (List: $89.98) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.

Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.
Bonus Content:

Previous article
Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical Media Release [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscNews

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set

HD Report
0

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two is now available on Blu-ray Disc in 4-disc editions from Crunchyroll (Release Date Sept. 19, 2023).

The Limited Edition includes an 88-page art book, 8 art cards, and 4 vinyl stickers, along with the special features listed below.

On Blu-ray, ReZERO Starting Life in Another World and the bonus features are presented in native HD (1080p) at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0, with subtitles available in English.

Bonus Content

Disc 4 – ReZERO Starting Life in Another World – Season Two

  • Promo Videos
  • Commercials
  • Textless Songs

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two standard Blu-ray is priced $49.98 (List: $69.98) and the Limited Edition $72.92 (List: $89.98) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.

Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.
Bonus Content:

Previous article
Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical Media Release [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Blu-ray DiscNews

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set

HD Report
0

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two is now available on Blu-ray Disc in 4-disc editions from Crunchyroll (Release Date Sept. 19, 2023).

The Limited Edition includes an 88-page art book, 8 art cards, and 4 vinyl stickers, along with the special features listed below.

On Blu-ray, ReZERO Starting Life in Another World and the bonus features are presented in native HD (1080p) at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0, with subtitles available in English.

Bonus Content

Disc 4 – ReZERO Starting Life in Another World – Season Two

  • Promo Videos
  • Commercials
  • Textless Songs

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two standard Blu-ray is priced $49.98 (List: $69.98) and the Limited Edition $72.92 (List: $89.98) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.

Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.
Bonus Content:

Previous article
Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical Media Release [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Lost City Of Z 4k Blu-ray

Amazon Studios’ The Lost City of Z Revived In 4k Physical...

Jeff Chabot - 0
Mission-Impossible-Dead-Reckoning-Part-One-landscape

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Release Date Confirmed For...

HD Report - 0
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio 4k UHD Criterion Collection

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Will Be Released On 4k UHD With...

Jeff Chabot - 0