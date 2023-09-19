Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two now available on Blu-ray & Limited Edition Set

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two is now available on Blu-ray Disc in 4-disc editions from Crunchyroll (Release Date Sept. 19, 2023).

The Limited Edition includes an 88-page art book, 8 art cards, and 4 vinyl stickers, along with the special features listed below.

On Blu-ray, ReZERO Starting Life in Another World and the bonus features are presented in native HD (1080p) at 16×9 widescreen aspect ratio. The English and Japanese audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 2.0, with subtitles available in English.

Bonus Content

Disc 4 – ReZERO Starting Life in Another World – Season Two

Promo Videos

Commercials

Textless Songs

Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World – Season Two standard Blu-ray is priced $49.98 (List: $69.98) and the Limited Edition $72.92 (List: $89.98) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Rem’s in a coma, and Subaru is the only person who remembers her. But this time, his power can’t bring her back. Desperate for solutions, Subaru follows a lead to the Sanctuary, where he meets the Witch of Greed and begins a trilogy of harrowing trials.

