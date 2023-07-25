The Exorcist Celebrates 50 Years With Its First 4k Release & Dolby Atmos soundtrack

The Exorcist (1973) 4k Blu-ray

Classic William Friedkin horror film The Exorcist (1973) celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a restored 4K version arriving in home media formats on September 19, 2023. The film will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a 1080p Blu-ray and code to redeem a 4k Digital Copy.

The 4k Blu-ray edition (that also celebrates Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary) includes both the Original Theatrical Version (122 minutes) and Extended Director’s Cut (132 minutes) on two separate UHD BD66 discs.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Exorcist is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in upgraded Dolby Atmos / TrueHD audio, as well as English 2.0 mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features include commentary by Director William Friedkin on Discs 1 & 2, Commentary by Producer/Screenwriter Peter Blatty (on Disc 2), and Introduction by William Friedkin (on Disc 2).

Pre-orders of The Exorcist on 4k Blu-ray are pending.

The Exorcist III was released in 4k earlier this year in a 3-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. Buy on Amazon