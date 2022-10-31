New 4k Blu-ray This Week: Top Gun: Maverick, Elf, The Polar Express, & more!

This is a big week for Ultra HD Blu-ray with over 15 new titles to choose from. We’ve got to start off with Top Gun: Maverick arriving one day earlier than a typical Tuesday release. The movie releases Oct. 31 in several 4k editions although a Limited Edition ‘Superfan’ gift set won’t hit stores until Dec. 6.

Starship Troopers will get a second 4k Blu-ray release in a Limited Edition SteelBook. The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II have been packaged in a 2-movie 4k Blu-ray collection, as well as The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. And, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) celebrates 40 years with a Limited Edition Gift Set that includes a collectible lunchbox, thermos, photo/illustration book, and certificate of authenticity.

Upgraded holiday movies make up a big chunk of this week’s titles, with both contemporary and classic hits to choose from. A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), The Polar Express (2004), and Elf (2003) starring Will Ferrell have all been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2-disc combo editions with digital copies.

And, several classic holiday TV movies have been remastered such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964), Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970), Frosty the Snowman (1969), and The Classic Christmas Specials Collection which compiles all three of those movies.

New 4k Blu-ray, Oct. 31, 2022

New 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 1, 2022