The Evil Dead & Evil Dead II – 2-Film Collection Releasing on 4k UHD Blu-ray

The Evil Dead & Evil Dead II – 2-Film Collection Buy on Amazon.

Lionsgate will release The Evil Dead & Evil Dead II – 2-Film Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on November 1st, 2022. The 4-disc combo edition includes both films on 4k Blu-ray as well as remastered HD versions on Blu-ray Disc. A code to redeem a Digital Copy of both films is also included.

The Evil Dead & Evil Dead II – 2-Film Collection is priced $19.99 (List: $24.99) on Amazon.

The Sam Raimi 2-film collection was previously released in a now out-of-stock SteelBook edition from Best Buy. Both The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II were released as single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions in 2018.

The Evil Dead (1981) is an American supernatural horror film written and directed by Sam Raimi and starring Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManicor, Betsy Baker and Theresa Tilly. The film revolves around five college students who become possessed by demons while vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area. The movie was produced by Robert Tapert and executive produced by Raimi, Tapert, and Bruce Campbell.

Evil Dead II (1987) is an American comedy horror film directed by Sam Raimi. The sequel to the The Evil Dead (1981), the film was written by Raimi and Scott Spiegel. The film was produced by Robert Tapert and stars Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley, and Richard Domeier. While Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) vacations with his girlfriend to a remote cabin in the woods he discovers an audio tape of recitations from a book of ancient texts that when played unleashes a number of demons that possess him.