New On Blu-ray This Week: Top Gun: Maverick, Young Rock S2, BELLE SteelBook, & more!

Top Gun: Maverick has led the way in digital sales last summer and things shouldn’t be much different for disc sales this fall. The movie arrives today, October 31st (one day earlier than typical Tuesday releases) on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in several combo editions and retailer exclusives.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, a bunch of holiday films have been upgraded to 4k Blu-ray with new Blu-ray Discs and Digital Copies. We’re listing 4k editions because even though you may not have a 4k Blu-ray player you may want to see these titles remastered in 4k. Classic TV movies such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964), Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970), and Frosty the Snowman (1969) all arrive in separate 2-disc editions. Although, it’s more practical to just pick up The Classic Christmas Specials Collection with all three

More contemporary feature-length holiday films include A Christmas Story (1983), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), The Polar Express (2004), Elf (2003), and the 80th Anniversary of Holiday Inn (1942) starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, and Marjorie Reynolds.

New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 31, 2022

New Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 1, 2022