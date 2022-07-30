New Starship Troopers 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Features Dolby Vision & Cast Reunion

Oscar-nominated Starship Troopers (1997) will get a second 4k Blu-ray release in this Limited Edition SteelBook releasing on November 1st, 2022.
The new 4k disc now features Dolby Vision HDR (previously just with HDR10) and a new bonus 25th-anniversary cast reunion. As with the previous 4k Blu-ray release, Starship Troopers also offers Dolby Atmos object-based audio.
The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy of the film, as well as legacy bonus features.
Starship Troopers 25th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $38.99.