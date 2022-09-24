Home4k Blu-rayThe Polar Express upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray
The Polar Express upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
The Polar Express 4k Blu-ray
The Polar Express 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo

Robert Zemeckis’ animated adventure The Polar Express (2004) has been upgraded by Warner Bros. for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 3x Oscar-nominated film starring Tom Hanks arrives on November 1st in a 2-disc edition from SDS that includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

The Polar Express on 4k Blu-ray Disc is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in 5.1 channel Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features on the Blu-ray Disc include Smokey and Steamer Song, You Look Familiar, A Genuine Ticket to Ride, True Inspirations: An Author’s Adventure, “Believe” Josh Groban performance, Behind the Scenes of “Believe,” Flurry of Effects gallery, Meet the Snow Angels, and the theatrical trailer.

The Polar Express 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo edition (Release Date: 11/1/2022) is priced $27.99. Buy on Amazon

Elf starring Will Ferrell will release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

