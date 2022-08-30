E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Celebrates 40 Years With New 4k Blu-rays, Exclusives, & Gift Set

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) was first released on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray in 2017, but two new editions will arrive from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment in the coming months celebrating the film’s 40th Anniversary.

The first is a 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray combo that includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy (pictured above) as well as over 4 hours of bonus features with a new retrospective of the film and its legacy titled “40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.”

The 2-disc edition releases on October 18th, 2022. Price: $23.99 (Amazon).

Good things come to those who wait! The E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition Gift Set (pictured above) arrives November 1st and includes the 2-disc combo edition along with a collectible lunchbox printed with the iconic image of E.T. and Elliott, thermos with E.T. and “Phone Home” text, photo/illustration book, and certificate of authenticity.

Extras include a new retrospective of the film and its legacy titled “40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” along with legacy bonus content such as deleted scenes, The E.T. Journals, Steven Spielberg & E.T., A Look Back, and more.

The E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Limited Edition Gift Set is priced $64.99 (Amazon).

2-Disc Contents

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

TCM Classic Film Festival: An Evening with Steven Spielberg

The E.T. Journals

Deleted Scenes

Steven Spielberg & E.T.

A Look Back

The Evolution and Creation of E.T.

The E.T. Reunion

The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams

The 20th Anniversary Premiere

E.T. Ride

Designs, Photographs, and Marketing

Theatrical Trailer

Special Olympics TV Spot

Target Exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Target has packaged E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial to celebrate 40 years in an exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition that includes all the features of the 2-disc edition, 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The 4k SteelBook is priced $24.99. Buy at Target

Walmart Limited Edition with E.T. Figurine

Walmart will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial with an exclusive Limited Edition that includes a “Bendyfigs” figurine along with the 2-disc combo edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Buy at Walmart