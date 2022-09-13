Top Gun: Maverick releasing in this 2-Movie ‘Superfan’ Limited Edition SteelBook Gift Set

Top Gun: Maverick ‘Superfan’ Limited Edition Giftset Buy on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick will release in this 2-Movie Limited Edition Steelbook ‘Superfan’ gift set on December 6th, 2022.

The set comes with both Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022) on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy of each film.

The collectible edition from Paramount includes movie photo cards, dog tags, a leather “Maverick” keyring, magnetic decals, coasters, and a collectible box.

The Limited Edition ‘Superfan’ set arrives in addition to standard 4k Blu-ray and 4k SteelBook editions of Top Gun: Maverick, as well as a Top Gun 2-Movie Collection, all with 4k Blu-ray Discs.

The Top Gun: Maverick ‘Superfan’ Limited Edition SteelBook Gift Set is priced $139.99 on Amazon.