How To Watch the 2022 World Series in 4k & HD On FOX

The 2022 MLB World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies starts on Friday, Oct. 28 at 8:03 PM ET on FOX networks. The games can be watched in SD (480p) and HD (720p) on local, cable and satellite services, and in 4k (2160p) from select services including DirecTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, and Optimum.

The World Series can also be streamed in 4k/HDR/5.1 from YouTube TV and FuboTV (as long as your local FOX TV affiliate provides the 4k stream) or HD (High Definition) or SD (Standard Definition) depending on the bandwidth. And, the games will be available in up to 4k resolution through the FOX and FOX Sports app for supporting media players, game consoles, and mobile devices.

How To Watch

The 2022 MLB World Series is hosted by FOX and will be available on FOX affiliate networks and FOX Deportes in Spanish language. The games will be available in SD, HD, and 4k UHD through supporting cable and satellite TV providers. See a list of FOX HD channels, FOX Sports HD, or 4k channels.

How To Stream

The World Series will stream in SD, HD, and 4k UHD through the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, as well as service provider apps (although maybe not in 4k). Get the apps for your mobile device, media player, gaming console, or TV.

How To Listen

The 2022 MLB World Series will be available on ESPN Radio as well as local affiliate stations including 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 (Phillies) and KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3, and KLAT 1010 (Astros).

2022 MLB World Series Schedule

Game 1Friday, October 28
Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 2: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 3: Monday, October 31, 2022
Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 4: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 5*: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Houston @ Philadelphia 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 6*: Friday, November 4, 2022
Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

Game 7*: Saturday, November 5, 2022
Philadelphia @ Houston 8:03 PM ET FOX

If you’re getting or not getting the games in 4k please let us know in the comments below.

*Games if necessary

