Elf starring Will Ferrell will release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Elf 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Combo Edition Buy on Amazon

The now classic holiday film Elf (2003) starring Will Ferrell has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Blu-ray, Elf is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in 5.1 channel Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Audio commentaries with Will Ferrell and Director Jon Favreau are provided on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Legacy bonus features include deleted & alternative scenes, Tag Along with Will Ferrell, Film School for Kids, How They Made the North Pole, Lights, Camera, Puffin!, That’s a Wrap, Kids on Christmas, Deck the Halls, Santa Mania, Christmas in Tinseltown, music from Elf, Elf Karaoke, and the theatrical trailer.

Elf on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital (Release Date: 11/1/2022) is priced $27.99 (List: $33.99) on Amazon.