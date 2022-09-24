Home4k Blu-rayElf starring Will Ferrell will release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Elf starring Will Ferrell will release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
0
Elf 4k Blu-ray Combo Edition
Elf 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Combo Edition Buy on Amazon

The now classic holiday film Elf (2003) starring Will Ferrell has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Blu-ray, Elf is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in 5.1 channel Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital in French and Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Audio commentaries with Will Ferrell and Director Jon Favreau are provided on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Legacy bonus features include deleted & alternative scenes, Tag Along with Will Ferrell, Film School for Kids, How They Made the North Pole, Lights, Camera, Puffin!, That’s a Wrap, Kids on Christmas, Deck the Halls, Santa Mania, Christmas in Tinseltown, music from Elf, Elf Karaoke, and the theatrical trailer.

Elf on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital (Release Date: 11/1/2022) is priced $27.99 (List: $33.99) on Amazon.

Elf 4k Blu-ray reverse
Elf 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Combo Edition reverse Buy on Amazon

Previous articleThe Evil Dead & Evil Dead II – 2-Film Collection Releasing on 4k UHD Blu-ray
Next articleThe Polar Express upgraded for release on 4k Blu-ray
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved