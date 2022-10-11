HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 11
New Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 11

By HD Report
This week on Blu-ray Disc, David Lynch’s Lost Highway has been restored in 4k for release on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray in separate single-disc editions. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind arrives on both Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, each with a Digital Copy. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) celebrates 60 years with 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray editions including a Collectible Limited Edition set with booklet, film cell replica, and art cards. The Score starring Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Angela Bassett, and Marlon Brando has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR by Paramount Pictures. Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection collects all seven films from the franchise including the latest title Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin. And, 4 classic horror films have been restored in 4k for release in the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection with copies on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. Be sure to also see our complete list of new 4k Blu-ray releases this week. The links below jump to listings on Amazon.

New Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 11, 2022

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray releases.

