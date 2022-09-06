To Kill a Mockingbird Celebrates 60th Anniversary with 4k Blu-ray editions

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) will celebrate its 60th Anniversary with a release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 11, 2022. Paramount has packaged the movie in two editions – a standard 2-disc edition and a limited 2-disc edition.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

To Kill a Mockingbird was directed by Robert Mulligan and starring Gregory Peck won three Academy Awards and was nominated for a total of eight including Best Picture. The film was selected in 1995 by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry, and is ranked among AFI’s ranking of the best American movies of all time.

To Kill a Mockingbird 2-disc 60th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $19.99, while the 2-disc 60th Anniversary Limited Edition is priced $39.99.

Bonus features include:

Disc 1 – To Kill a Mockingbird:

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of To Kill a Mockingbird (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

To Kill a Mockingbird: All Points of View

Fearful Symmetry

A Conversation with Gregory Peck

Academy AwardÂ® Best Actor Acceptance Speech

American Film Institute Life Achievement Award

Excerpt from Tribute to Gregory Peck

Scout Remembers

Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Feature Commentary with Director Robert Mulligan and Producer Alan Pakula

Disc 2 – To Kill a Mockingbird:

To Kill a Mockingbird: All Points of View

Fearful Symmetry

A Conversation with Gregory Peck

Academy AwardÂ® Best Actor Acceptance Speech

American Film Institute Life Achievement Award

Excerpt from Tribute to Gregory Peck

Scout Remembers

Theatrical Trailer

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Feature Commentary with Director Robert Mulligan and Producer Alan Pakula

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital 60th Anniversary Edition Buy on Amazon