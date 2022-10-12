Home4k Blu-rayUniversal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Compiles 4 Upgraded Films On...
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Compiles 4 Upgraded Films On Ultra HD Blu-ray

By HD Report
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection is a 4k Blu-ray release from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) that compiles four restored classic horror films in an 8-disc collection that includes The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).

The collection includes all four movies on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, along with a code to redeem digital copies from NBCUCodes.com. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes documentaries, feature commentaries, production photographs, theatrical trailers, and more (see details below).

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection has a list price of $79.99 US.

Bonus Content:

Disc 1 – The Bride of Frankenstein (1935):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Bride of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein
  • The Bride of Frankenstein Archive
  • 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen

Disc 2 – The Bride of Frankenstein (1935):

  • She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein
  • The Bride of Frankenstein Archive
  • Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen
  • Trailer Gallery
  • 100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Disc 3 – The Mummy (1932):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Mummy (1932) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed
  • He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce
  • Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy
  • The Mummy Archives
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen

Disc 4 – The Mummy (1932):

  • Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed
  • He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce
  • Unraveling The Legacy of The Mummy
  • The Mummy Archives
  • Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns and Brent Armstrong
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen
  • Trailer Gallery
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era

Disc 5 – Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Creature from the Black LagoonÂ (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • 4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)
  • Back to the Black Lagoon
  • Production Photographs
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
  • Trailer Gallery
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver

Disc 6 – Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954):

  • Creature from the Black Lagoon (3D Version)
  • Back to the Black Lagoon
  • Production Photographs
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver
  • Trailer Gallery
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Disc 7 – Phantom of the Opera (1943):

  • Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Phantom of the Opera (1943) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)
  • Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color
  • The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked
  • Production Photographs
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen

Disc 8 – Phantom of the Opera (1943):

  • The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked
  • Production Photographs
  • Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 100 Years of Universal: The Lot

