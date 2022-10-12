Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Compiles 4 Upgraded Films On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection Buy on Amazon

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection is a 4k Blu-ray release from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) that compiles four restored classic horror films in an 8-disc collection that includes The Mummy (1932), The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Phantom of the Opera (1943), and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954).

The collection includes all four movies on 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, along with a code to redeem digital copies from NBCUCodes.com. Bonus features include behind-the-scenes documentaries, feature commentaries, production photographs, theatrical trailers, and more (see details below).

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection has a list price of $79.99 US.

Bonus Content:

Disc 1 – The Bride of Frankenstein (1935):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Bride of Frankenstein (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

She’s Alive! Creating The Bride of Frankenstein

The Bride of Frankenstein Archive

100 Years of Universal: Restoring the Classics

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Scott MacQueen



Disc 3 – The Mummy (1932):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of The Mummy (1932) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Mummy Dearest: A Horror Tradition Unearthed

He Who Made Monsters: The Life and Art of Jack Pierce

Unraveling the Legacy of The Mummy

The Mummy Archives

100 Years of Universal: The Carl Laemmle Era

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Rick Baker, Scott Essman, Steve Haberman, Bob Burns, and Brent Armstrong

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Paul M. Jensen



Disc 5 – Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Creature from the Black LagoonÂ (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

4x Sharper than Full HD with High Dynamic Range (HDR10)

Back to the Black Lagoon

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Trailer Gallery

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Tom Weaver



Disc 7 – Phantom of the Opera (1943):

Includes 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a digital copy of Phantom of the Opera (1943) (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)

Features High Dynamic Range (HDR10) for Brighter, Deeper, More Lifelike Color

The Opera Ghost: A Phantom Unmasked

Production Photographs

100 Years of Universal: The Lot

Theatrical Trailer

Feature Commentary with Film Historian Scott MacQueen



