Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection Collects All 7 Movies & Documentary

By Jeff Chabot
Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection Limited Edition Collector’s Set includes all seven films from the franchise including the latest title Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin.

This is the first time all the Paranormal Activity movies have been packaged into one collection, which also includes the definitive documentary Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity.

The 9-disc boxed set from Paramount Home Media releases on October 11, 2022. The suggested retail price is $69.99.

