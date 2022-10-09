Home4k Blu-rayNew 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 11
4k Blu-rayFeaturedNews

New 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 11

By hdreport
0
The-Score-4k-Blu-ray
Universal Classic Monsters- Icons of Horror Collection 4k Blu-ray flat
The Godfather Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
The Godfather Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Lost Highway 1997 4k Blu-ray
Lost Highway (1997) 4k Blu-ray Disc
To-Kill-a-Mockingbird-60th-Anniversary-4k-Blu-ray

What a huge week for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with over 20 titles arriving in stores on Tuesday, October 11. We’ll mention a few of our top pics for the week, but you can see an extended list of all the new 4k movies below. First off, we have to mention some very handsome-looking Limited Edition SteelBooks of the three ‘Godfather’ films. The movies were previously released in The Godfather Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, but now available in single collectible editions.

Universal’s Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection compiles The Mummy, The Bride of Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, and Creature from the Black Lagoon in one boxed set. The Score (2001) has been remastered by Paramount for release in a 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics. David Lynch’s Lost Highway (1997) releases on 4k Blu-ray with a new Blu-ray edition. And, To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) will celebrate its 60th Anniversary on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Paramount. 

Keep in mind, most of these new 4k Blu-ray releases also include Blu-ray copies with the newly-restored or newly-remastered films.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 11, 2022

Previous articleThe Score starring Robert De Niro & Marlon Brando has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved