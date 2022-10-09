New 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 11

The Godfather Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Lost Highway (1997) 4k Blu-ray Disc

What a huge week for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with over 20 titles arriving in stores on Tuesday, October 11. We’ll mention a few of our top pics for the week, but you can see an extended list of all the new 4k movies below. First off, we have to mention some very handsome-looking Limited Edition SteelBooks of the three ‘Godfather’ films. The movies were previously released in The Godfather Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, but now available in single collectible editions.

Universal’s Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection compiles The Mummy, The Bride of Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, and Creature from the Black Lagoon in one boxed set. The Score (2001) has been remastered by Paramount for release in a 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics. David Lynch’s Lost Highway (1997) releases on 4k Blu-ray with a new Blu-ray edition. And, To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) will celebrate its 60th Anniversary on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Paramount.

Keep in mind, most of these new 4k Blu-ray releases also include Blu-ray copies with the newly-restored or newly-remastered films.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 11, 2022