New 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, Tuesday, Oct. 11

What a huge week for Ultra HD Blu-ray releases with over 20 titles arriving in stores on Tuesday, October 11. We’ll mention a few of our top pics for the week, but you can see an extended list of all the new 4k movies below. First off, we have to mention some very handsome-looking Limited Edition SteelBooks of the three ‘Godfather’ films. The movies were previously released in The Godfather Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray, but now available in single collectible editions.
Universal’s Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection compiles The Mummy, The Bride of Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, and Creature from the Black Lagoon in one boxed set. The Score (2001) has been remastered by Paramount for release in a 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics. David Lynch’s Lost Highway (1997) releases on 4k Blu-ray with a new Blu-ray edition. And, To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) will celebrate its 60th Anniversary on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy from Paramount.
Keep in mind, most of these new 4k Blu-ray releases also include Blu-ray copies with the newly-restored or newly-remastered films.
New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 11, 2022
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
- Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things (1972) – 50th Anniversary
- Dracula (1931) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Frankenstein (1931) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Indecent Proposal (1993) BB
- Lost Highway (1997) – The Criterion Collection 2-disc edition
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (2022)
- Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
- The Godfather (1972) – Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
- The Godfather (1972)
- The Godfather Part II (1974) – Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
- The Godfather Part II (1974)
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020) – Limited Edition 4k Steelbook
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (2020)
- The Invisible Man (1933) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Limey (1999) BB
- The Score (2001) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo
- Return Of The Living Dead, The (1985) – Collector’s Edition
- The Wolf Man (1941) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) – 60th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) – 60th Anniversary Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Trancers (1984) – Collector’s Edition
- Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection (The Mummy, The Bride of Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, Creature from the Black Lagoon)