David Lynch’s Lost Highway Dated For Release On 4k Blu-ray

David Lynch’s Lost Highway (1997) has been dated for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray edition on October 11, 2022. The newly restored 4k digital restoration was supervised and approved by Lynch, presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. For sound, the disc offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel as well as an uncompressed stereo track.
Previously released bonus materials include a feature-length documentary from 1997 titled Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a reading by Lynch and Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book Room to Dream, archival interviews, and more.
The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Lost Highway from The Criterion Collection has an SRP of $49.95, while the single-disc Blu-ray suggested retail price is $39.95.
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director David Lynch, with new 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Alternate uncompressed stereo soundtrack
- For the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a feature-length 1997 documentary by Toby Keeler featuring Lynch and his collaborators Angelo Badalamenti, Peter Deming, Barry Gifford, Mary Sweeney, and others, along with on-set footage from Lost Highway
- Reading by Lynch and critic Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book, Room to Dream
- Archival interviews with Lynch and actors Patricia Arquette, Bill Pullman, and Robert Loggia
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: Excerpts from an interview with Lynch from filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley’s book Lynch on Lynch