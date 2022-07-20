David Lynch’s Lost Highway Dated For Release On 4k Blu-ray

David Lynch’s Lost Highway (1997) has been dated for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray edition on October 11, 2022. The newly restored 4k digital restoration was supervised and approved by Lynch, presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. For sound, the disc offers DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel as well as an uncompressed stereo track.

Previously released bonus materials include a feature-length documentary from 1997 titled Pretty as a Picture: The Art of David Lynch, a reading by Lynch and Kristine McKenna of excerpts from their 2018 book Room to Dream, archival interviews, and more.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition of Lost Highway from The Criterion Collection has an SRP of $49.95, while the single-disc Blu-ray suggested retail price is $39.95.

Special Features