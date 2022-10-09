The Score starring Robert De Niro & Marlon Brando has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR

The Score (2001) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

2001 crime thriller The Score starring Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Angela Bassett, and Marlon Brando has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR by Paramount Pictures. The new remaster, approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn, arrives in a 2-disc edition from KL Studio Classics with Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies on Oct. 11, 2022.

Legacy bonus materials include audio commentary from Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as the 12-minute “The Making of The Score,” 8 minutes of additional footage, and theatrical trailer on Blu-ray.

The Score (2001) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition (with remastered film on both discs) is priced $26.49 (SRP: $34.98) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC ONE (4KUHD):

-HDR/Dolby Vision Remastered by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

-Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):

-Remastered in 4K by Paramount Pictures, Approved by Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-Audio Commentary by Director Frank Oz and Cinematographer Rob Hahn

-The Making of THE SCORE (12:26)

-Additional Footage (8:00)

-Theatrical Trailer

-5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

-Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

-Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: Three generations of acclaimed actors team up in The Score, an intriguing crime thriller that marks the first and only time that film legends Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando have shared the screen. When expert safecracker Nick Wells (De Niro) decides it might be time to settle down with his girlfriend Diane (Angela Bassett) and stick to his legitimate business, running a jazz nightclub in Montreal, his friend and partner Max (Brando) has other plans. Heavily in debt to a crime boss, Max needs Nick to pull one last heist: help novice thief Jack Teller (Edward Norton) steal a scepter worth $30 million from the House of Customs. Tempted by the $6 million payday, Nick reluctantly agrees to do the job. But what starts out as a safe bet turns into a high-risk gamble when a clash of egos threatens to bring them all down. Directed by Frank Oz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and featuring performances by jazz greats Cassandra Wilson and Mose Allison, The Score is one of the smartest, most entertaining crime capers ever filmed, with surprises at every turn.