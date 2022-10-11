Home4k Blu-rayEarly Prime Day Sale On 4k Blu-ray Discs
Early Prime Day Sale On 4k Blu-ray Discs

By DealFinder
Early Prime Day 4k Blu-ray deals on Amazon

Today, Amazon started their Early Prime Day sale with some great savings on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs. Some of these deals offer up to 76% on discs, many of which we rank as the best 4k Blu-rays of all time. One of the highlights of the sale is Blade Runner 2049 for just $9.99 — that’s 76% off the list price of $41.99. You can also pick up the classic sci-fi film 2001: A Space Odyssey for just $12.99, a savings of 69% off the $41.99 list price. And, Oscar-winning film 1917 is also priced just $9.99 for a savings of 67% off the list price of $29.98. We’ve listed just a few of the best deals below. Jump over to Amazon to purchase and browse for more 4k Blu-ray deals.

Early Prime Day 4k Blu-ray Deals

Blade Runner 2049
$9.99 (76% Off)
List Price: $41.99

Jurassic World Dominion – Extended Edition
$14.99 (70% Off)
List Price: $49.98

1917
$9.99 (67% Off)
List Price: $29.98

2001: A Space Odyssey
$12.99 (69% Off)
List Price: $41.99

The Northman – Collector’s Edition
$14.99 (67% Off)
List Price: $44.98

Inception
$14.99 (64% Off)
List Price: $41.99

Jaws
$11.99 (60% Off)
List Price: $29.98

Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
$14.99 (56% Off)
List Price: $33.99

Amazon is also having a big sale on 4k Blu-ray horror films during Early Prime Day.

Previous articleGet the Panasonic DP-UB820 4k Blu-ray Player for $399 (List: $499)
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

