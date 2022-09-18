Home4k Blu-rayNew on 4k Blu-ray this week: Indiana Jones and the Crystal...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New on 4k Blu-ray this week: Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, Poltergeist, The Lost Boys, & more!

By hdreport
0
Poltergeist (1982) 4k Blu-ray
Poltergeist (1982) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Old-Henry-2021-4k-Blu-ray
The Lost Boys 4k Blu-ray Combo
Indiana-Jones-and-the-Crystal-Skull-2008-4k-Blu-ray
Batman: The Long Halloween 4k Blu-ray Deluxe Edition

We’re headed into fall with some exciting 4k Blu-ray releases to look forward to (see our 4k Blu-ray release list). This week, on Tuesday, September 20th we’ve got Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook with mini-poster and Digital Copy. Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys (1987) has been upgraded to 4k to celebrate the film’s 35th theatrical anniversary and is available in several Ultra HD Blu-ray editions. 80’s horror classic Poltergeist has been remastered in 4k to celebrate 40 years, arriving in stores in several editions. And, previously released on Blu-ray last year, Shout! Studios’ Old Henry (2021) arrives in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition.

4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 20, 2022

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous articleIndiana Jones and the Crystal Skull releasing in 4k Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Edition
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved