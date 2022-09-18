New on 4k Blu-ray this week: Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, Poltergeist, The Lost Boys, & more!

Poltergeist (1982) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

We’re headed into fall with some exciting 4k Blu-ray releases to look forward to (see our 4k Blu-ray release list). This week, on Tuesday, September 20th we’ve got Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull releasing in a Limited Edition SteelBook with mini-poster and Digital Copy. Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys (1987) has been upgraded to 4k to celebrate the film’s 35th theatrical anniversary and is available in several Ultra HD Blu-ray editions. 80’s horror classic Poltergeist has been remastered in 4k to celebrate 40 years, arriving in stores in several editions. And, previously released on Blu-ray last year, Shout! Studios’ Old Henry (2021) arrives in a 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition.

4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 20, 2022

