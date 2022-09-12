Home4k Blu-rayParamount Presents: War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951)...
Paramount Presents: War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951) Limited Edition Double Feature

Paramount Presents has officially announced the double feature 2-disc set with The War of the Worlds (1953) on 4k Blu-ray and When Worlds Collide (1951) on 1080p Blu-ray in a Limited Edition with fold-out mini-poster.

This is the first time each film has been made available in the respective disc formats, and will be available in a limited run arriving in stores on September 27, 2022.

The War of the Worlds (1953) & When Worlds Collide (1951) Paramount Presents Limited Edition has an MSRP of $39.99 US.

Description: Two of the most iconic Science Fiction epics come to Paramount Presents in this out-of-this-world limited-edition double feature from producer George Pal. Making its 4K UHD debut, WAR OF THE WORLDS is an Oscar-winning adaptation of the chilling H.G. Wells novel. Then, get ready for impending disaster, when a runaway star signals the destruction of Earth in WHEN WORLDS COLLIDE, included on Blu-ray remastered from the original film elements. Both are essential Technicolor masterpieces from the Golden Age of Hollywood, delivering eye-popping visual effects and unmatched sound design.

