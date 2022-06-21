2x Oscar-Winner ‘Sound of Metal’ To Release On 4k Blu-ray Disc

Darius Marder’s feature film Sound of Metal (2019) which was nominated for a total of six Oscars and won for Best Sound and Best Editing will get released on 4k Blu-ray Disc and Blu-ray on September 27, 2022.

The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes a new conversation between Marder and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, a new program about the film’s sound, and previously available bonus content.

The presentation of Sound of Metal on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray comes from a 4k digital master supervised by Marder with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Sound of Metal carries an MSRP of $49.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $39.99 (Blu-ray). Order on Amazon

Special Features

4K digital master, supervised by director Darius Marder and cinematographer Daniël Bouquet, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New conversation between Marder and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, who share a story credit on the film

New program about the film’s sound, featuring Marder and sound designer Nicolas Becker

Music video for Abraham Marder’s song “Green,” featuring outtakes from the film

Featurettes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Roxana Hadadi



