Sony Releasing A Batch Of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Reprints

Just in case you missed the first editions of these popular titles on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has reprinted a batch of those editions for release on September 27th, 2022. Titles include Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Last Action Hero (1993), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Zombieland (2009), as well as sequels to some of those titles.
Each 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Sony includes a 4k Blu-ray disc, Blu-ray disc, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Here’s a look at the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Reprints arriving September 27, 2022. Please use the links provided to purchase on Amazon.
Gattaca (1997)
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)
Last Action Hero (1993)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022)
Venom (2018)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
Zombieland (2009)
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
