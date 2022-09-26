Home4k Blu-raySony Releasing A Batch Of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Reprints
Sony Releasing A Batch Of 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Reprints

Just in case you missed the first editions of these popular titles on 4k Blu-ray in SteelBook packaging, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has reprinted a batch of those editions for release on September 27th, 2022. Titles include Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Last Action Hero (1993), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Zombieland (2009), as well as sequels to some of those titles.

Each 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Sony includes a 4k Blu-ray disc, Blu-ray disc, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Here’s a look at the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Reprints arriving September 27, 2022. Please use the links provided to purchase on Amazon.

Gattaca (1997) 

Gattaca-Steelbook-4K-Blu-ray-Reprint
Gattaca (1997) Buy on Amazon

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Jumanji-Welcome-To-The-Jungle-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Buy on Amazon

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)

Jumanji-The-Next-Level-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Buy on Amazon

Last Action Hero (1993)

Last-Action-Hero-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Last Action Hero (1993) Buy on Amazon

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Reprint
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022)

Spider-Man-No-Way-Home-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) Buy on Amazon

Venom (2018) 

Venom-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Venom (2018) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Buy on Amazon

Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Zombieland (2009) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Zombieland-Double-Tap-4k-Blu-ray-SteelBook-Reprint
Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

See a complete list of 4k Blu-ray release dates.

