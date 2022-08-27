Thor: Love and Thunder 4k/Blu-ray Release Date, Details & Editions

Thor: Love and Thunder 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

We have the release dates for Thor: Love and Thunder on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will release to disc (following digital several weeks earlier) on Sept. 27, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available in several disc editions including standard Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook, an exclusive 4k Blu-ray from Walmart, and an exclusive from Blu-ray Disney Club.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Thor: Love and Thunder is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (no Dolby Vision). The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include several featurettes, audio commentary, gag reel, and deleted scenes.

Thor: Love and Thunder is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

Hammer-Worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor

Shaping a Villain

Another Classic Taika Adventure

Audio Commentary

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Editions