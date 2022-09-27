Home4k Blu-rayThor: Love and Thunder Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray.
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Thor: Love and Thunder Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray.

By contributor
0
Thor: Love and Thunder 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition
Thor: Love and Thunder 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD (Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022).

Bonus features on the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include the featurettes “Hammer-Worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor,” “Shaping a Villain,” and “Another Classic Taika Adventure,” as well as audio commentary, gag reel, and deleted scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Thor: Love and Thunder is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (no Dolby Vision). The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Thor: Love and Thunder is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

There are also several retailer exclusives and limited editions available (see all disc editions of Thor: Love and Thunder).

Thor: Love and Thunder Blu-ray/Digital Edition
Thor: Love and Thunder Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon
Previous articleSound Of Metal Now Available on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

4k HDR TV Deals

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

More 4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved