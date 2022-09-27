Thor: Love and Thunder Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray.

Thor: Love and Thunder 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD (Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022).

Bonus features on the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include the featurettes “Hammer-Worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor,” “Shaping a Villain,” and “Another Classic Taika Adventure,” as well as audio commentary, gag reel, and deleted scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Thor: Love and Thunder is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 (no Dolby Vision). The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Thor: Love and Thunder is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $29.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD).

There are also several retailer exclusives and limited editions available.