New on Blu-ray: Dragon Ball Super Complete Series, Outlander S6, Star Trek TNG Complete Series, & more!

New Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, September 20th include Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series in a Limited Edition SteelBook edition from CrunchyRoll. Outlander: Season Six hits stores in a 4-disc edition and a Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series has been reissued in a boxed set from Paramount. Walker: Season One arrives in a 4-disc edition. And, there are a couple of classic movies that have been restored and repackaged with 4k Blu-rays including Poltergeist and The Lost Boys.
Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 20, 2022
- Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Steelbook Gift Set – 20 disc edition NEW
- Exotica (1994) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Le Corbeau (1943) – The Criterion Collection NEW
- Orders To Kill (1958) NEW
- Poltergeist (1982) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray NEW
- Shadows House: The Complete Season NEW
- Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series 41-disc re-issue NEW
- The Lost Boys (1987) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray NEW
- The Lost Boys (1987) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray BB SteelBook NEW
- Walker: Season One NEW
