New on Blu-ray: Dragon Ball Super Complete Series, Outlander S6, Star Trek TNG Complete Series, & more!

New Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, September 20th include Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series in a Limited Edition SteelBook edition from CrunchyRoll. Outlander: Season Six hits stores in a 4-disc edition and a Collector’s Edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series has been reissued in a boxed set from Paramount. Walker: Season One arrives in a 4-disc edition. And, there are a couple of classic movies that have been restored and repackaged with 4k Blu-rays including Poltergeist and The Lost Boys.

Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 20, 2022

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.