New Releases This Week Include Elvis, Lightyear, Where the Crawdads Sing & more!

This week Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks hits the stage on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Warner Bros. On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR delivered by Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

Also in both Blu-ray formats, Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear arrives in 2-disc combo editions with codes to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. The 4k Blu-ray presents Lightyear in 4k with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Other 4k Blu-ray releases to look forward to this week include Fatal Attraction, Friday the 13th, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, Platoon, and The Fog. On Blu-ray Disc, Where the Crawdads Sing and Lucifer: The Complete Sixth Season both arrive in stores.

New 4k & Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 13, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.