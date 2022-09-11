New Releases This Week Include Elvis, Lightyear, Where the Crawdads Sing & more!

This week Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks hits the stage on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Warner Bros. On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR delivered by Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.
Also in both Blu-ray formats, Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear arrives in 2-disc combo editions with codes to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere. The 4k Blu-ray presents Lightyear in 4k with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.
Other 4k Blu-ray releases to look forward to this week include Fatal Attraction, Friday the 13th, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, Platoon, and The Fog. On Blu-ray Disc, Where the Crawdads Sing and Lucifer: The Complete Sixth Season both arrive in stores.
New 4k & Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 13, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Elvis (2022) Warner Bros. 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Combo
- Fatal Attraction (1987) – Paramount 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition
- Friday the 13th (1980) – Paramount 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition
- Lightyear (2022) – Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- Lightyear (2022) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Massacre at Central High (1976)
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- Platoon (1989) – Collector’s Edition
- Real Genius (1985)
- The Addams Family (1991) – 4k SteelBook
- The Fog (1980) – Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
- The Fog (1980) – Collectible Edition
Blu-ray Disc
- Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940) – Warner Archive
- Canadian Bacon (1995)
- Cool World (1992) Collector’s Edition
- Elvis (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Lightyear (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- Lucifer: The Complete Sixth Season
- Rollerball (1975)
- Take Out (2004) – The Criterion Collection
- The Amusement Park (1975) from 4k restoration
- Voyage into Space (1970)
- Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
