Bullet Train 4k/Blu-ray/DVD Release Date, Details, & Editions Confirmed

We’ve finally got a release date for Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will arrive in disc formats on October 18, 2022, including a Limited Edition SteelBook with character cards (if you saw the movie you would appreciate these as collectibles).

The 4k Ultra HD combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray combo edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy. Bonus features include outtakes and bloopers, easter eggs, a “Making of Bullet Train” featurette, audio commentary, and more.

On 4k Blu-ray, Bullet Train is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range color (supported on 4k HDR TVs). The audio is offered in English Dolby Atmos with optional subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

Outtakes & Bloopers

Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs

All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts

Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Select Stunt Previs

Audio Commentary with David Leitch, Kelly McCormick & Zak Olkewicz

Optional English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles

Bullet Train is priced $42.99 (Collectible SteelBook Edition), $30.99 (4k Blu-ray), $24.99 (Blu-ray), $19.99 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon

Bullet Train Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD Editions

