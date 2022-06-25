HomeBlu-ray DiscDragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Releasing In Limited Edition #Steelbook Gift...
Blu-ray DiscNews

Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series Releasing In Limited Edition #Steelbook Gift Set

By hdreport
0
Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series - Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set

Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series – Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set Buy on Amazon

Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series will release in a Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set on September 20, 2022. The gift set from Crunchyroll (MSRP: $199.99) includes 10 parts on 20 discs in special SteelBook packaging with the bonus features below.

Bonus Content:

Disc 2 – Dragon Ball Super: Part One:

  • Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi
  • Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2 

Disc 4 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Two:

  • Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2 

Disc 6 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Three:

  • Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Opening Song Frieza Ver.
  • Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2 

Disc 8 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Four:

  • Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel
  • Textless Opening Song 6th Universe Ver.
  • Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2 

Disc 10 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Five:

  • Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks
  • Textless Opening Song Future Trunks Ver.
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2 

Disc 12 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Six:

  • Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Sonny Strait
  • Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Matthew Mercer
  • Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interview with Kyle Hebert
  • Textless Opening Song 1
  • Textless Opening Song 2
  • Textless Opening Song 3
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2
  • Textless Closing Song 3 

Disc 14 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Seven:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2 

Disc 16 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Eight:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android
  • Textless Opening Song 1
  • Textless Opening Song 2
  • Textless Closing Song 1
  • Textless Closing Song 2

Disc 18 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Nine:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song 

Disc 20 – Dragon Ball Super: Part Ten:

  • Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert
  • Textless Opening Song
  • Textless Closing Song
Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series - Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set
Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series – Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set Buy on Amazon


Previous articleWestworld Season 4 Premiere, Who Is Returning & How To Watch
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved