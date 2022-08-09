Poltergeist (1982) 4k Remaster Releasing On Ultra HD Blu-ray 

Poltergeist (1982) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

80’s horror classic Poltergeist has been remastered in 4k and will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 20, 2022. The new 4k edition from SDS celebrates the 40th anniversary of the film which premiered in 1982, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Poltergeist is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The Blu-ray version is presented in 1080p HD. Both Blu-ray formats share the same DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 channel options. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features on the Blu-ray include:

They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Documentary in 2 Parts: Science of the Spirits and Communing with the Dead

The Making of Poltergeist

Theatrical Trailer

Poltergeist on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $25.99 (List: $33.99) on Amazon.

Poltergeist will also be available in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook ($31.99 US) from Best Buy.