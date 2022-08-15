HomeNewsStar Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series Reissued On Blu-ray Disc
Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series Reissued On Blu-ray Disc

By hdreport
Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series
Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc has been reissued for release on Sept. 20, 2022. This 41-disc set from Paramount includes all seven seasons of the show that ran from 1987 to 1994 on CBS. Total run time is approximately 8,076 minutes.

Episodes are presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.33:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in 24-bit English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels with subtitles in multiple languages that include English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

The reissue of Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series is selling for $135.75 (List: $160.99) on Amazon.

