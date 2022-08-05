The Lost Boys upgraded for release in 4k Blu-ray & SteelBook Editions

The Lost Boys (1982) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys (1987) has been upgraded to 4k to celebrate the film’s 35th theatrical anniversary. The 2-disc edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners. The standard edition (pictured above), as well as SteelBook limited editions (pictured below), arrive in stores on September 20th, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 video and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5. 1 channel. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 4k disc includes audio commentary by Director Joel Schumacher, while the Blu-ray Disc hosts an extensive list of extras including additional scenes, a retrospective documentary, multiangle video commentary, four featurettes, an interactive map, and more.

The Lost Boys on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition is priced $33.99 at Amazon.

Special Features

Additional Scenes

The Lost Boys: A Retrospective Documentary

The Return of Sam and the Frog Brothers: The 2 Coreys and Jamison Newlander – multiangle video commentary

Vamping Out: The Undead Creations of Greg Cannom

Inside the Vampire’s Cave: 4 Featurettes

Haimster & Feldog: The Story of the Two Coreys

Lost in Shadows music video

A World of Vampires Interactive Map

Theatrical Trailer

The Lost Boys (1987) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Best Buy

The Lost Boys is also available in a Limited Edition SteelBook ($31.99) from Best Buy, as well as a imported Limited Edition from Zaavi.