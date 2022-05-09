Jurassic World, Dog, Uncharted, Robocop & More 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases

New this week, Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Dog starring Channing Tatum arrives on both Blu-ray and DVD from SDS. And, Robocop: The Compete Series has been remastered for release on Blu-ray for the first time in a 5-disc edition.
On 4k Blu-ray, The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection (including Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, Marnie, and Family Plot) is available in a 10-disc collection with Blu-ray and Digital Copies from SDS. Each title is also available as a single-movie 4k Blu-ray edition. And, all of the Jurassic Park franchise films release in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions for the first time (previously available in 4k Blu-ray collections).
Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 10, 2022
- Family Plot (1976)
- Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982) – 40th Anniv. Limited Edition Steelbook
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Jurassic World (2015)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Marnie (1964)
- Saboteur (1942)
- Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
- The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection (Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, Marnie, Family Plot)
- The Trouble With Harry (1955)
- Uncharted (2022)
- Uncharted (2022) – SteelBook
- Cursed (2005) – Collector’s Edition
- Doctor Who: Tom Baker Complete Season Six
- Dog (2022)
- Mr. Klein (1976) – The Criterion Collection
- Robocop: The Compete Series
- The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)
- The Mechanic (1972) – Special Edition
- Top Gun (1986) – Special Collector’s Edition
- Uncharted (2022)
