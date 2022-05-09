Jurassic World, Dog, Uncharted, Robocop & More 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases

New this week, Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg releases on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Dog starring Channing Tatum arrives on both Blu-ray and DVD from SDS. And, Robocop: The Compete Series has been remastered for release on Blu-ray for the first time in a 5-disc edition.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection (including Saboteur, Shadow of a Doubt, The Trouble with Harry, Marnie, and Family Plot) is available in a 10-disc collection with Blu-ray and Digital Copies from SDS. Each title is also available as a single-movie 4k Blu-ray edition. And, all of the Jurassic Park franchise films release in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions for the first time (previously available in 4k Blu-ray collections).

