New Releases This Week: Blacklight, Turning Red, Without Remorse & more!

new-4k-blu-ray-may-3-2022-960x600This week you can pick up Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions that include a second disc, Digital Copy, and bonus features. Backlight starring Liam Neeson arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan hits stores in single-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions from Paramount. And, The Outfit starring Mark Rylance releases to Blu-ray and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Smokin’ Aces (2007) is available on 4k Blu-ray for the first time including a SteelBook edition from Best Buy. Both editions from Universal include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

In case you missed it, here’s a link to last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

 

