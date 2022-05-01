New Releases This Week: Blacklight, Turning Red, Without Remorse & more!

This week you can pick up Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions that include a second disc, Digital Copy, and bonus features. Backlight starring Liam Neeson arrives on Blu-ray and DVD. Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan hits stores in single-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions from Paramount. And, The Outfit starring Mark Rylance releases to Blu-ray and DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray, Smokin’ Aces (2007) is available on 4k Blu-ray for the first time including a SteelBook edition from Best Buy. Both editions from Universal include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

New Blu-ray Releases, May 3, 2022

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

