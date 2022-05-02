Jurassic Park Films Releasing To Single-Movie 4k Blu-ray Editions w/Digital Copy

All of the Jurassic Park franchise films will release in single-movie 4k Blu-ray editions on May 10th, anticipating the release of Jurassic World Dominion one month later on June 10th, 2022.

The five Jurassic Park movies were previously released to 4k Blu-ray, but only in a 6-disc 4k SteelBook edition in 2018 and one year later in a 10-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition.

Each Ultra HD Blu-ray combo edition from Universal/SDS includes a second disc with the feature film on 1080p Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere (in 4k/HDR/Atmos were available).

Jurassic Park (1993)

On 4k Blu-ray, Jurassic Park is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X Immersive Audio. A Blu-ray disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and legacy bonus material are also included.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

On 4k Blu-ray, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X Immersive Audio. A Blu-ray disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and legacy bonus material are also included.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

On 4k Blu-ray, Jurassic Park III (2001) is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X Immersive Audio. A Blu-ray disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and legacy bonus material are also included.

Jurassic World (2015)

On 4k Blu-ray, Jurassic World (2015) is presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and DTS:X Immersive Audio. A Blu-ray disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and legacy bonus material are also included.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

On 4k Blu-ray, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS:X Immersive Audio. A Blu-ray disc, code to redeem a Digital Copy, and legacy bonus material are also included.











