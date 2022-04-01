Home4kUncharted Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates, Specs Limited & SteelBook Edition
Uncharted Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates, Specs Limited & SteelBook Edition

Uncharted 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Ring Necklace

We’ve got the official release date for Ruben Fleischer’s Uncharted starring Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg. The film will release on Blu-ray Disc, 4k Blu-ray, and a 4k Blu-ray Limited Steelbook Edition on May 10, 2022.

Digital formats *SD/HD/UHD) are expected on or before April 26, 2022.

The Blu-ray combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment all include a second disc (either DVD or Blu-ray) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. A special Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook includes a collectible ring necklace (pictured above).

On 4k Blu-ray, Uncharted in presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 color. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus Features

  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Behind the Scenes Featurettes
  • Becoming Nathan Drake
  • Big Action Breakdown: C-17 Globemaster
  • Charting the Course: On Set with Ruben Fleischer
  • Never a Dull Moment: Stunts & Action
  • The Buddy System
  • Villains, Backstabbers & Accomplices
  • Audio Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

Uncharted is list-priced $38.99 (Blu-ray), $45.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $75.99 4k SteelBook. Buy on Amazon

Uncharted 4k Blu-ray front
Uncharted” (2022) 4k Blu-ray Combo Edition
Uncharted Blu-ray
“Uncharted” (2022) Blu-ray Combo Edition
Uncharted 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
“Uncharted” (2022) 4k Blu-ray Combo SteelBook Edition




