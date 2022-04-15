HomeBlu-ray DiscDog release dates on 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Dog release dates on 4k, Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Dog Blu-ray

MGM’s feature film Dog starring Channing Tatum is releasing to home media formats including Blu-ray Disc, Digital, and DVD. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99.

For purchase, Dog will release to Digital SD, HD, and 4k UHD (with Dolby Vision) on April 19, followed by Blu-ray and DVD on May 10, 2022. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99.

On Blu-ray Disc, Dog is presented in 1080p with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack and English Descriptive Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Dog on Blu-ray is priced $22.96 (List: $34.98) and DVD $17.96 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.

Dog Blu-ray back


