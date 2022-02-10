RoboCop ’94 TV Series releasing to Blu-ray Disc

Canadian television series RoboCop will release to high definition on Blu-ray Disc for the first time on May 10, 2022, along with a new DVD edition to be distributed in the US.
The series (following the success of the first Robocop movie and two sequels) consisted of 22 episodes (21 + 1 pilot) that aired in Canada and the US in 1994.
On Blu-ray, the episodes are cropped and presented at 1:78:1 aspect ratio to fit 16×9 televisions rather than the full 4:3 format the show was originally produced in.
According to packaged media producer Liberation Hall, “We are aware that fans want the series in the original 4×3 aspect ratio for the BluRay release but the cost of creating another second hi-rez version in that ratio is cost prohibitive.”
RoboCop: The Series carries an MSRP of $59.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (DVD). Buy on Amazon
SPECIAL FEATURES:
- Behind The Scenes Featurette
- Toy Commercial
- Photo Gallery
- Cast Profiles (Richard Eden, Lisa Madigan, Andrea Roth, Sarah Campbell, & David Gardner)
- From Cinema to the Small Screen Featurette
- The Future of Law Enforcement: The History of RoboCop Featurette
- Fun Facts & Info
- Put Down Your Weapon: The Auto 9 Gun Featurette
- The Car Featurette
- The Suit Featurette
DISC 1:
- The Future Of Law Enforcement
- Prime Suspect
DISC 2:
- Trouble In Delta City
- Officer Missing
- What Money Can’t Buy
- Ghosts Of War
- Zone Five
DISC 3:
- Provision 22
- Faces Of Eve
- When Justice Fails
- The Human Factor
- Inside Crime
DISC 4:
- RoboCop vs Commander Cash
- Illusions
- Tin Man
- Sisters In Crime
- Heartbreakers
DISC 5:
- Mother’s Day
- Nano
- Corporate Raiders
- Midnight Minus One
- Public Enemies