RoboCop ’94 TV Series releasing to Blu-ray Disc

Robocop- The Compete Series Blu-ray
Canadian television series RoboCop will release to high definition on Blu-ray Disc for the first time on May 10, 2022, along with a new DVD edition to be distributed in the US.

The series (following the success of the first Robocop movie and two sequels) consisted of 22 episodes (21 + 1 pilot) that aired in Canada and the US in 1994.

On Blu-ray, the episodes are cropped and presented at 1:78:1 aspect ratio to fit 16×9 televisions rather than the full 4:3 format the show was originally produced in.

According to packaged media producer Liberation Hall, “We are aware that fans want the series in the original 4×3 aspect ratio for the BluRay release but the cost of creating another second hi-rez version in that ratio is cost prohibitive.”

RoboCop: The Series carries an MSRP of $59.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

SPECIAL FEATURES:

  • Behind The Scenes Featurette
  • Toy Commercial
  • Photo Gallery
  • Cast Profiles (Richard Eden, Lisa Madigan, Andrea Roth, Sarah Campbell, & David Gardner)
  • From Cinema to the Small Screen Featurette
  • The Future of Law Enforcement: The History of RoboCop Featurette
  • Fun Facts & Info
  • Put Down Your Weapon: The Auto 9 Gun Featurette
  • The Car Featurette
  • The Suit Featurette

DISC 1:

  • The Future Of Law Enforcement
  • Prime Suspect

DISC 2:

  • Trouble In Delta City
  • Officer Missing
  • What Money Can’t Buy
  • Ghosts Of War
  • Zone Five

DISC 3:

  • Provision 22
  • Faces Of Eve
  • When Justice Fails
  • The Human Factor
  • Inside Crime

DISC 4:

  • RoboCop vs Commander Cash
  • Illusions
  • Tin Man
  • Sisters In Crime
  • Heartbreakers

DISC 5:

  • Mother’s Day
  • Nano
  • Corporate Raiders
  • Midnight Minus One
  • Public Enemies



RoboCop TV Series Blu-ray open

