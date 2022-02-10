RoboCop ’94 TV Series releasing to Blu-ray Disc



Canadian television series RoboCop will release to high definition on Blu-ray Disc for the first time on May 10, 2022, along with a new DVD edition to be distributed in the US.

The series (following the success of the first Robocop movie and two sequels) consisted of 22 episodes (21 + 1 pilot) that aired in Canada and the US in 1994.

On Blu-ray, the episodes are cropped and presented at 1:78:1 aspect ratio to fit 16×9 televisions rather than the full 4:3 format the show was originally produced in.

According to packaged media producer Liberation Hall, “We are aware that fans want the series in the original 4×3 aspect ratio for the BluRay release but the cost of creating another second hi-rez version in that ratio is cost prohibitive.”

RoboCop: The Series carries an MSRP of $59.95 (Blu-ray) and $49.95 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Behind The Scenes Featurette

Toy Commercial

Photo Gallery

Cast Profiles (Richard Eden, Lisa Madigan, Andrea Roth, Sarah Campbell, & David Gardner)

From Cinema to the Small Screen Featurette

The Future of Law Enforcement: The History of RoboCop Featurette

Fun Facts & Info

Put Down Your Weapon: The Auto 9 Gun Featurette

The Car Featurette

The Suit Featurette

DISC 1:

The Future Of Law Enforcement

Prime Suspect

DISC 2:

Trouble In Delta City

Officer Missing

What Money Can’t Buy

Ghosts Of War

Zone Five

DISC 3:

Provision 22

Faces Of Eve

When Justice Fails

The Human Factor

Inside Crime

DISC 4:

RoboCop vs Commander Cash

Illusions

Tin Man

Sisters In Crime

Heartbreakers

DISC 5:

Mother’s Day

Nano

Corporate Raiders

Midnight Minus One

Public Enemies





