These Movies Are Leaving Amazon Prime In May, Some In 4k UHD

As you may already know some movies and TV shows don’t always last forever on streaming services. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime Subscriber, now is the time to catch a great movie at no extra charge. Prime content is viewable on PCs, mobile devices, streaming media players, and TVs via the Prime Video app.
Some movies leaving this month include Crash, Escape From Alcatraz, Foxy Brown, Sweet Home Alabama, The Proposal, Valkyrie, and Weekend at Bernie’s. If you’ve got a 4k TV you might want to check out Orphan Black (Seasons 1-2), Pineapple Express, and Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift to get super-sharp video resolution.
Amazon Prime Movies Leaving Amazon Prime in May
TV Shows
- Orphan Black (Seasons 1-2) 4k UHD
Movies
- Body Cam 4k UHD
- Blue Story
- Brothers
- Cedar Rapids
- Chronicle
- Cotton Comes to Harlem
- Crash
- Escape From Alcatraz
- Flight Plan
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Foxy Brown
- Jeepers Creepers
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- Ghost World
- Pineapple Express 4k UHD
- Planet of the Apes
- Prometheus 4k UHD
- Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift 4k UHD
- Sweet Home Alabama
- The Bank Job
- This Means War
- The Proposal
- The Vanishing
- The Warriors
- Tooth Fairy
- Valkyrie
- Weekend at Bernie’s
New to 4k? Learn how to watch Ultra HD content on Amazon Prime Video.