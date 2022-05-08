These Movies Are Leaving Amazon Prime In May, Some In 4k UHD

As you may already know some movies and TV shows don’t always last forever on streaming services. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime Subscriber, now is the time to catch a great movie at no extra charge. Prime content is viewable on PCs, mobile devices, streaming media players, and TVs via the Prime Video app.

Some movies leaving this month include Crash, Escape From Alcatraz, Foxy Brown, Sweet Home Alabama, The Proposal, Valkyrie, and Weekend at Bernie’s. If you’ve got a 4k TV you might want to check out Orphan Black (Seasons 1-2), Pineapple Express, and Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift to get super-sharp video resolution.

Amazon Prime Movies Leaving Amazon Prime in May

TV Shows

Orphan Black (Seasons 1-2) 4k UHD

Movies

Body Cam 4k UHD

Blue Story

Brothers

Cedar Rapids

Chronicle

Cotton Comes to Harlem

Crash

Escape From Alcatraz

Flight Plan

Florence Foster Jenkins

Foxy Brown

Jeepers Creepers

Jet Li’s Fearless

Ghost World

Pineapple Express 4k UHD

Planet of the Apes

Prometheus 4k UHD

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift 4k UHD

Sweet Home Alabama

The Bank Job

This Means War

The Proposal

The Vanishing

The Warriors

Tooth Fairy

Valkyrie

Weekend at Bernie’s

