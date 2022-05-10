Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Remastered In 4k

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet has been newly remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on July 26, 2022.

The 2160p presentation features Dolby Vision HDR with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound as well as an optional lossless 2.0 Stereo track.

English subtitles and audio commentary from director Michel Gondry and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman are included on the UHD BD.

The 2-disc Ultra HD combo edition from KL Studio Classics includes a Blu-ray copy with the remastered presentation in 1080p, a new interview with cinematographer Ellen Kuras, and legacy bonus content.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind on 4k Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $39.99 (2-disc 4k Blu-ray edition) and $29.99 (1-disc Blu-ray edition). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD)

Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master – Color Graded by Cinematographer Ellen Kuras

Audio Commentary by Director Michel Gondry and Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY)

Brand New 4K Master – Color Graded by Cinematographer Ellen Kuras

Audio Commentary by Director Michel Gondry and Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman

MEMORY LIGHT: NEW Interview with Cinematographer Ellen Kuras Discussing the Process of Color Grading

A LOOK INSIDE ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND: Step into the minds of the filmmakers in this behind-the-scenes look at the film

A CONVERSATION WITH JIM CARREY AND MICHEL GONDRY: The star and director reflect on their favorite on-set moments

A CONVERSATION WITH KATE WINSLET AND MICHEL GONDRY

INSIDE THE MIND OF DIRECTOR MICHEL GONDRY | ANATOMY OF A SCENE: SARATOGA AVENUE

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

THE POLYPHONIC SPREE “LIGHT & DAY” MUSIC VIDEO

LACUNA INFOMERCIAL

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis: From acclaimed writer Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) and visionary director Michel Gondry (The Science of Sleep) comes Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a sci-fi love story starring Jim Carrey (Man on the Moon) and Kate Winslet (Titanic). Joel is stunned to discover that his girlfriend, Clementine, has had their tumultuous relationship erased from her mind. Out of desperation, he contacts the inventor of the process, Dr. Howard Mierzwiak, to get the same treatment. But as his memories of Clementine begin to fade, Joel suddenly realizes how much he still loves her. Co-starring Kirsten Dunst (The Virgin Suicides), Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings) and Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton), Eternal Sunshine takes you on a surreal journey through breakups, breakdowns and breakthroughs, with captivating performances (including Best Actress Oscar nominee Winslet) and dazzling creativity (which earned the Best Original Screenplay Oscar).

