New 4k Blu-ray Releases: Mad Max, Candyman, Middle-Earth, The Evil Dead, & more!

This is a big week for Blu-ray releases especially 4k Blu-rays with over a dozen new titles (not including retailer exclusives) to choose from. To lighten the page load we’ve separated new 1080p Blu-ray releases in a separate article. On 4k disc, let’s start with the Middle-Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition featuring Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy theatrical and extended versions on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD in a 31-disc collectible boxed set with a 64-page booklet and 7 travel poster art cards and a Blu-ray bonus disc (that unfortunately does not contain previously-released bonus features).

The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection 11-disc limited collectible edition includes both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of The Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead 2 (1987) as well as Ash vs. Evil Dead: The Complete Collection on Blu-ray along with a photo book and The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD.

The Mad Max films are releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc as well as a 4-film Anthology that includes Mad Max (1979), Mad Max: The Road Warrior (1981), Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985), and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) all in 4k on UHD BD along with a code to redeem digital copies. (Note: Mad Max (1979) and Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) were previously released to 4k Blu-ray.)

Candyman on 4k Blu-ray hits stores this week on 4k Blu-ray and features a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channel soundtrack along with deleted and extended scenes, Candyman: The Impact of Black Horror, and several bonus featurettes.

And, we’re excited to let you know Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) is finally releasing in the US but only in an exclusive 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy. The combo edition from Lionsgate includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

Other 4k Blu-ray releases this week include Mulholland Dr., Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Limited Collectible Edition, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, Jungle Cruise, Krampus: The Naughty Cut, and Prisoners of the Ghostland. See the full list of 4k releases below. Links go to Amazon or Best Buy.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 16, 2021







