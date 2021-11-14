New Blu-ray Releases: Candyman, Jungle Cruise, Charmed: The Final Season & more!

This is a big week for new Blu-ray releases — so big that we’ve separated the 4k Blu-rays in a separate article. Disney’s Jungle Cruise (that just premiered on Disney+ last Friday) arrives in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions. The 4k Blu-ray versions will also be available in exclusives from Best Buy and Target that include Blu-ray copies and a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere.

A notable release this week is Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films from The Criterion Collection with five films that represent Hong Kong cinema’s 1990s golden age in a 6-disc Special Edition Collector’s Set with 4k restorations of Once Upon a Time in China and Once Upon a Time in China II and III, and 2K digital restorations of Once Upon a Time in China IV and V.

The Fast & Furious 9-Movie Collection includes all films from the franchise on Blu-ray Disc along with a code to redeem Digital Copies of each film from Movies Anywhere. The collection also includes a bonus Blu-ray Disc with hours of bonus features such as deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, feature commentaries, and more.

No. 28 in the Paramount Presents line of restored movies on Blu-ray Disc, Vanilla Sky (2001) starring Tom Cruise has been restored from a new 4k transfer supervised by writer/director Cameron Crowe. The limited-edition features a new “Filmmaker Focus” bonus along with previously-released extras and code to redeem Digital Copy.

And, you wouldn’t believe it but Charmed: The Final Season (Season 8) is finally available in HD on Blu-ray in a 5-disc edition from CBS. The series aired from 1998 to 2006.

Other notable releases include the classic comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) in a Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Paramount with Digital Copy, Ragtime (1981) from Paramount Presents (with both theatrical and unrated versions), classics National Velvet (1944) and Some Came Running (1958) from Warner Archive, RoboTech: Part 2 – The Masters Saga from Funimation with Digital Copy and bonus features, and Future Boy CONAN: The Complete Series from a 4k restoration with 16-page booklet from Shout! Factory.

New Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 16, 2021

See all new Blu-ray releases this week available at Amazon.