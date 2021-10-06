Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) is finally releasing to 4k Blu-ray in the US and it’s arriving in a gorgeous Limited Edition SteelBook distributed by Lionsgate. The edition arrives Nov. 16, 2021 and is now available to pre-order at Best Buy.

This is a 2-disc edition that includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. (The UK edition from StudioCanal contains 3 discs.) We’ll fill you in with disc specs for Ran on 4k Blu-ray once received.

I mentioned Ran as one of the films I’d most like to see upgraded to 4k Ultra HD, but up until was only available as in import (of course, 4k Blu-rays are region-free, but the shipping costs..!).

Ran was inspired by Shakespeare’s “King Lear” and won an Academy Award for Best Costume Design. The Kurosawa masterpiece was also nominated for 3 more Oscars including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Art Direction-Set Decoration. The film is rated No. 130 in IMDB‘s Top Rated movie list.