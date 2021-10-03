The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection Packages Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, & Photobook

Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray that includes The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead 2 (1987), and Ash vs. Evil Dead: The Complete Collection that aired on Starz from October 2015 to April 2018.
The 11-disc collection includes both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of The Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead 2 (1987). All three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead are included on Blu-ray Disc only.
The boxed collection with custom red and black artwork also packages a photo book and The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD containing over three hours of bonus features that revisit the movie’s cast, crew, and undying legacy.
The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection has a list price of $79.99 US. Order on Amazon
Hashtags: #TheEvilDead #Halloween #scarymovies #zombies #UltraHD #4kBluray #AshVsEvil #undead #groovy
Collection Contents
THE EVIL DEAD 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell
THE EVIL DEAD DVD
- One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead
- The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor
- Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead
- The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell
- Unconventional
- At the Drive-In
- Reunion Panel
- Discovering The Evil Dead
- Make-Up Test
- Trailer
- TV Spots
EVIL DEAD II 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY
- Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero
- Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II
- Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II
- Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood
- Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams
- The Gore the Merrier
- Still Galleries
- Audio Commentary
“ASH VS EVIL DEAD” THE COMPLETE COLLECTION on Blu-ray
Season 1:
- Inside the World of Ash
- How to Kill a Deadite
- Best of Ash
- Audio Commentaries
Season 2:
- Season 2 First Look
- Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
- Up Your Ash
- Women Who Kick Ash
- Puppets Are Cute
- Dawn of the Spawn
- Bringing Henrietta Back
- The Delta
- How To Kill a Deadite
- Fatality Mash-Up
- Audio Commentaries
Season 3:
- Season Overview
- Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
- Audio Commentaries
TECHNICAL SPECS
- Subtitles:
- The Evil Dead: English, Spanish, English SDH
- Evil Dead II: Spanish, French, German, English SDH
- Ash vs Evil Dead: Spanish, French, English SDH (Spanish and French Seasons Two and Three only)
- 4K Blu-ray Audio:
- The Evil Dead: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD
- Evil Dead II: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
- PLUS: DOLBY VISION
- Blu-ray Audio:
- Ash vs Evil Dead: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French Seasons Two and Three only)