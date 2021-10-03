The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection Packages Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, & Photobook

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray that includes The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead 2 (1987), and Ash vs. Evil Dead: The Complete Collection that aired on Starz from October 2015 to April 2018.

The 11-disc collection includes both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of The Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead 2 (1987). All three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead are included on Blu-ray Disc only.

The boxed collection with custom red and black artwork also packages a photo book and The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD containing over three hours of bonus features that revisit the movie’s cast, crew, and undying legacy.

The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection has a list price of $79.99 US. Order on Amazon

Collection Contents

THE EVIL DEAD 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell

THE EVIL DEAD DVD

One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor

Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead

The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell

Unconventional

At the Drive-In

Reunion Panel

Discovering The Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Trailer

TV Spots

EVIL DEAD II 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero

Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II

Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II

Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood

Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams

The Gore the Merrier

Still Galleries

Audio Commentary

“ASH VS EVIL DEAD” THE COMPLETE COLLECTION on Blu-ray

Season 1:

Inside the World of Ash

How to Kill a Deadite

Best of Ash

Audio Commentaries

Season 2:

Season 2 First Look

Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”

Up Your Ash

Women Who Kick Ash

Puppets Are Cute

Dawn of the Spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How To Kill a Deadite

Fatality Mash-Up

Audio Commentaries

Season 3:

Season Overview

Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”

Audio Commentaries

TECHNICAL SPECS

Subtitles: The Evil Dead: English, Spanish, English SDH Evil Dead II: Spanish, French, German, English SDH Ash vs Evil Dead: Spanish, French, English SDH (Spanish and French Seasons Two and Three only)



4K Blu-ray Audio: The Evil Dead: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD Evil Dead II: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio PLUS: DOLBY VISION



Blu-ray Audio: Ash vs Evil Dead: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French Seasons Two and Three only)





