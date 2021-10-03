HomeNewsThe Evil Dead: Groovy Collection Packages Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, & Photobook
FeaturedNews

The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection Packages Blu-rays, 4k Blu-rays, & Photobook

By hdreport
0

The Evil Dead- Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray openLionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray that includes The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead 2 (1987), and Ash vs. Evil Dead: The Complete Collection that aired on Starz from October 2015 to April 2018.

The 11-disc collection includes both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray copies of The Evil Dead (1981) and Evil Dead 2 (1987). All three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead are included on Blu-ray Disc only.

The boxed collection with custom red and black artwork also packages a photo book and The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD containing over three hours of bonus features that revisit the movie’s cast, crew, and undying legacy.

The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection has a list price of $79.99 US. Order on Amazon

Hashtags: #TheEvilDead #Halloween #scarymovies #zombies #UltraHD #4kBluray #AshVsEvil #undead #groovy

Collection Contents

THE EVIL DEAD 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell

THE EVIL DEAD DVD

  • One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead
  • The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor
  • Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead
  • The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell
  • Unconventional
  • At the Drive-In
  • Reunion Panel
  • Discovering The Evil Dead
  • Make-Up Test
  • Trailer
  • TV Spots

EVIL DEAD II 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

  • Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II
  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero
  • Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II
  • Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II
  • Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood
  • Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams
  • The Gore the Merrier
  • Still Galleries
  • Audio Commentary

“ASH VS EVIL DEAD” THE COMPLETE COLLECTION on Blu-ray 

Season 1:

  • Inside the World of Ash
  • How to Kill a Deadite
  • Best of Ash
  • Audio Commentaries

Season 2:

  • Season 2 First Look
  • Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
  • Up Your Ash
  • Women Who Kick Ash
  • Puppets Are Cute
  • Dawn of the Spawn
  • Bringing Henrietta Back
  • The Delta
  • How To Kill a Deadite
  • Fatality Mash-Up
  • Audio Commentaries

Season 3:

  • Season Overview
  • Inside the World of “Ash vs Evil Dead”
  • Audio Commentaries

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Subtitles:
    • The Evil Dead: English, Spanish, English SDH
    • Evil Dead II: Spanish, French, German, English SDH
    • Ash vs Evil Dead: Spanish, French, English SDH (Spanish and French Seasons Two and Three only)
  • 4K Blu-ray Audio:
    • The Evil Dead: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD
    • Evil Dead II: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio
    • PLUS: DOLBY VISION
  • Blu-ray Audio:
    • Ash vs Evil Dead: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French Seasons Two and Three only)


Previous articleJohn Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) finds new life in 4k resolution
Next articleNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases on Tuesday, Oct. 5
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved